So Happy I'm Sixty Funny 60th Birthday Gag 60 Year Old Premium T-Shirt

Looking for a gag and funny 60th birthday idea for your husband, wife or for him or her? So Happy I'm Sixty is a humor 60 year old bday top for a person celebrating his / her sixtieth b day Turning 60 years old should be celebrated in a unique and fun way, Get this for someone for 60th birthday or as a 60 year old birthday party supply decoration This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.