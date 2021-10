The fun gift for all people who find ironic sayings super funny. Unfortunately, the sweet Grim Reaper has only one scythe for the whole idiots. Ich hasse Menschen! "So viele Idioten und nur eine Sense" is the funny and sarcastic saying and a great gift idea for men, women, dads, mothers, sons, daughters, grandpas, grandmas or friends for birthdays or Christmas Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem