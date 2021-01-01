So then faith cometh hearing Romans 10:17 Christian Premium T-Shirt

Christian Scripture helps share God's Word with others - makes a great gift for Christmas, Valentine's Day, birthday, Easter or any occasion. It is a perfect gift for Christians, Christ followers, believers, people who follow the Lord, God & Jesus. If these are your hashtags this item is for you: #holyspirit #holy #salvation #biblia #faith #mercy #grace #good news #godisgood #biblestudy #bibleverse #prayer #hope #scripture #savior #thankyoulord #thanksgiving #Christmas . This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.