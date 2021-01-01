Find Your Happy Place Soaking Bath Salts Sunkissed Ocean Waves Sea Salt and Water Blossom 20 oz

Soak in the sun with these relaxing and aromatic soaking bath salts. Scented with notes of sea salt spray, driftwood, crisp green apple and water blossom, this indulgent bath or foot soak eases sore and tired muscles while rejuvenating the body and mind. Formulated with a 3X blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and vitamin E, this luxury bath product is perfect for when you need some "me" time. This beautifully fragranced bath salt is best paired with other indulgent skin care products from the sunkissed ocean waves collection, like the body lotion and the hand cream, for an immersive sensory experience. Find Your Happy Place is a New brand of sensorial bath and body products that helps everyone reclaim bath time, so they can find a little peace amidst everyday stress. Find Your Happy Place reminds us of places that feel the most connected. They're places where we find strength, peace and things that make us feel good. We asked people around the country, "How do you get to your happy place?" Inspired by their stories, we created bath and body collections to transport your senses to places that made others feel special. Post your story with #ShareYourHappyPlace and help inspire the next collection.