SOBER AF ESTABLISHED 2011 T-Shirt

Whether in a twelve step program or cold turkey, your sobriety is something to be proud of! It is quite an accomplishment to stay sober from alcohol, drugs and any other dependence or codependency. This funny yet serious and sober design is for you! This bold, bright and proud image, in red white in blue, is a great way to tell the world that you are proud to be Sober AF! Whether you just got out of sober living or are just starting to go to meetings, celebrate it! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem