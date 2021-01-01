Sober Hope Abstinence Sobriety Recover Retro AA Supporter Raglan Baseball Tee

This nice Novelty Graphic says "Hope" and shows a aa sign with vintage retro sunset for sobriety sober against alcohol. Ideal for oldtimer and newcomer of alcoholics anonymous. Support people to stop consume and abstinence alcohol and narcotics. This Design influences an awesome occasion, to travel or sobriety anniversary, recovering alcoholic and meditation. Awesome for people who starts the 12 step recovery and recover the healthy life. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem