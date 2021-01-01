Lovers + Friends Soccer Short in Black. - size S (also in M) Lovers + Friends Soccer Short in Black. - size S (also in M) Self: 55% polyurethane 45% polyLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Hand wash cold. Elastic waist. Side slant pockets. Croc embossed faux leather. Shorts measure approx 11 in length. Imported. LOVF-WF35. F14PUB0044. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.