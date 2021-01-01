Crocs Socks Adult Crew Seasonal 3-Pack, Men's, Large, Multi

Be comfortable anywhere and everywhere in your own shoes—and now in your own Crocs Socks. Each pair has been engineered with high-quality elastic to help socks stay up, twisted and compacted yarn for improved durability, and a mesh arch band for fit and comfort. Plus, they’re a stylish addition to your everyday look whether you’re lounging or leveling up your favorite outfits. Go wild with this 3-pack by pairing them up or mixing and matching your socks style. Additional Details: Unique patterns and colors inspired by Crocs Classic shoes and Jibbitz™ charms Includes three matching pairs Machine Wash in 40 C / 104 F Do not bleach or iron. Tumble dry on low