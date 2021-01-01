Loulou Studio Socotra Polo Top in Blue 70% wool 30% cashmere. Made in China. Hand wash. Half button front closures. Lightweight knit fabric. Semi-sheer. LSUD-WS32. SOCOTRA. About the designer: Already a respected fixture in the fashion sphere, consultant and style influencer, Chloé Harrouche decided to launch her own line of elevated knitwear when she was on the hunt for her ideal knit. LOULOU STUDIO is a minimalist cashmere knitwear line that is inspired by the art, architecture and attitude of the French capital as well as by the boyish ease of Chloé herself. Consisting of neutral hues and classic shapes, the line is designed to feel incredibly comfortable and slip seamlessly into your wardrobe. Each piece encapsulates everything Chloé could not find in the fashion industry - a balance between timeless appeal with quality craftsmanship, at the right price. The brand’s signature cashmere is made in Mongolia and its high-quality wovens are made across Europe. She has since expanded the collection in new categories such as tailoring, leather, outerwear, and t-shirts.