Fits men's shoe size 13-14 Implus® foam for superior cushioning Cut to size for an exact fit Gel pads in the heel and forefoot Neutral arch fits most Hydrologix moisture management keeps moisture at bay The Sof Sole Performance Athlete Gel Insole is imported. Get durable comfort underfoot for all of your athletic pursuits with the Men's Sof Sole Performance Athlete Gel Insole. Featuring full-length Implus® foam and Hydrologix moisture management, you'll get cushioning and breathability in one. Size: One Size. Color: Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Sof Sole Men's Performance Athlete Gel Insole Size 13-14 in Orange/None