Sofia Jeans Pr Rosa Core

Featured Model Measurements: Height: 5'10'', Waist: 26'', Bust: 33'', Hips: 36''Model featured is wearing size 4High-rise; slim fit through the waist and thighs; hugs curvesZip fly and button closure; contoured waist; belt loops5-pocket styling with signature metal rivets; debossed signature patch at the back-right waistWhy You'll Love It: Rosa sculpting skinny jeans are destined to become your new faves with a soft, stretch finish that flatters your shape and elevates your look with head-turning results. The distressed hem gives you an edge for a less refined yet71% Cotton/24% Polyester/4% Viscose/1% ElastaneMachine washableImported