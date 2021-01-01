Elevate your street style in the ECCO Soft 7 Tred Urban Hydromax Sneaker Boot. The diagonally-cut collar this boot is equal parts practical and on-trend. Traditional lace-up closure in a round toe silhouette. Treated with water-repellent HYDROMAX technology to help keep feet dry. Lined in textile for softness and breathability. Lightweight sole provides cushioning and flexibility, using innovative ECCO FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology. Rubber outsole provides added grip. Removable, molded textile insole for added comfort. Leather upper. Leather and textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 43 (US Men's 9-9.5), width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.