Great nubuck and neporene zip-in style with lugged rubber sole for excellent traction. Duel-density midsole provides great cushioning while the Nylex® lining wicks away moisture and odor for cool comfort. Sizing: True to size. Reference size chart for European conversion. . Round toe. Leather construction. Lace-up closure. Padded footbed. Wedge platform heel. Grip sole. Approx. 2" heel, 1" platform. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Leather upper, manmade sole