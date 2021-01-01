essence Soft & Precise Lip Pencil - 05 Legendary - 0.02oz

Deliver beautifully defined lips and seamless application with every stroke of the essence Soft and Precise Lip Pencil. Provides instant color payoff in one super smooth glide without any smudging or feathering. With a velvet matte finish and long-lasting texture, this highly-pigmented lip liner is the next staple in your makeup bag. Apply to your lips effortlessly for an instant pump to your pout. Line outer area of lips and fill with your favorite essence cosmetics lipstick, or fill lips with this lip pencil and top with essence Shine Shine Shine Lipgloss. Available in seven stunning shades - choose from natural nudes, pretty pinks, and radiant reds. essence cosmetics is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty-free brand. We do not test any of our products on animals. Color: 05 Legendary.