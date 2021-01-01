Kristin Ess Hair 2" Soft Bend Curling Iron

With 22 years of expertise as a top hairstylist and colorist, the Kristin Ess collection features a range of styling tools to create perfectly-imperfect hair. This curling iron provides soft curves that you typically only get from a blow dry, polishing ends of hair to add ultimate subtle texture. Super-smooth barrel with ergonomic thumb grip and heat-resistant tip minimizes friction and eliminates creasing. Features. 2" titanium barrel Negative ion technology Rapid heat technology Reaches 425°F 4 temperature pre-sets Digital display Built-in safety stand Auto-shutoff after 30 min 9 ft. swivel cordContent + Care. Imported