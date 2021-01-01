NARS Soft Matte Complete Foundation, One Size , Beige

What it is: A full-coverage foundation that gives skin a natural-looking matte finish for up to 16 hours. Coverage: Full Finish: Matte Formulation: Liquid Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily Highlighted Ingredients: - Micro-Algae and Bio Hyaluronic Acid: Help absorb excess sebum. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: This foundation will give you full, natural-looking matte coverage for up to 16 hours. It is humidity-proof, transfer-proof, and sweat-proof and is formulated with micro-algae and bio hyaluronic acid to help absorb excess sebum while keeping skin hydrated. This foundation also contains oil-absorbing powders that create a smooth, second-skin finish.Suggested Usage:-Dispense a small amount on to the back of your hand; one drop delivers full coverage with fingertip application. -Pat product with fingertips, start at the center of the face, and gently press the foundation on skin. -Use a stippling motion to blend outward. -Work in small sections, focusing on one area at a time.-Size:1.5 oz/ 45 mLIngredients: -Micro-Algae and Bio Hyaluronic Acid: Help absorb excess sebum. Water/Aqua/Eau, Dimethicone, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Glycerin, Lauryl Peg-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Bis-Butyldimethicone Polyglyceryl-3, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Extract, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Plankton Extract, Alteromonas Ferment Extract, Peg-12 Dimethicone, Peg-10 Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Aluminum Hydroxide, Polysilicone-2, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Barium Sulfate, Tocopherol, Hydrogen Dimethicone, Sodium Acetylated Hyaluronate, Alumina, Glucose, Hydrolyzed Pea Protein, Sodium Succinate, Phenoxyethanol, [+/- (May Contain/Peut Contenir): Iron Oxides (Ci 77491), Iron Oxides (Ci 77492), Iron Oxides (Ci 77499), Mica, Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891)].