NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream, Lightweight Liquid Lipstick - Monte Carlo (Deep Cranberry Red), 0.27 Fl Oz (Pack of 1)

Soft Matte Lip Cream: Creamy soft matte coverage that never feels dry, in matte nudes and red lipstick shades inspired by world cities; Slide on a Soft Matte Lip Cream and instantly transport yourself Lip Stain Color: Swipe this plush, creamy lightweight matte lipstick on the center of your lips and blend out with your finger or brush for a lip tint look that sets to a smooth matte finish Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more