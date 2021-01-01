NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Soft Matte Lip Cream, Lightweight Liquid Lipstick - Berlin (Medium Warm Brown)

Plush and High Pigmented Formula: Envelop your lips in plush, intensely creamy matte lipstick color that’s lightweight and never feels dry; Just slide the creamy formula over lips and allow to set to a smooth matte finish Lip Products For The Perfect Pout: Doll your lips in plush, creamy, perfection; Try our complete line of lip products including lipstick, lip gloss, lip cream, lip liner and butter gloss Cruelty Free Cosmetics: We believe animals belong in our arms, not in a lab; All of our makeup is certified and acknowledged by PETA as a cruelty free brand; We don't test any of our products on animals Discover NYX Professional Makeup: Try all of our professional makeup and beauty products today, from eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara and false lashes to lipstick, foundation, primer, blush, bronzer, brushes and more