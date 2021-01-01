Soft Silks Days Of The Week - XXS - Also in: XS, S, 2XL, L, 3XL, M, XL

Our silk Days of the Week underwear will add that extra bit of flair to your daily grind. For your golf and tennis skirts, summertime maxi dresses, and anything else that demands underwear that stays in their place and dries fast, these Soft Silks are a sure thing. Beauty and function at its finest, our silk underwear is not only gorgeous in detail, but they keep you cool and dry in any situation. Silk is the ultimate moisture-wicking fabric and one of the healthiest underwear choices you can make.