Majestic Filatures soft-touch henley shirt in moisture-wicking stretch-knit Approx. 24.5"L from shoulders to hem Soft-touch fabrication manufactured exclusively in our European mills from the finest French materials Fabric features anti-microbial properties and won't ever pill stretch, fade, or wrinkle V neckline Long sleeves Semi-relaxed fit Pullover style Viscose/elastane Machine wash cold Made in Portugal