Soft TPU Case Compatible with Apple Watch 38mm 40mm Series 5Series 4Series 3Series 2Series 1 Space Grey 38mm40mm

The Color of the Case: This Case Match the Color of the Apple Watch Series 5, Series 4,Series 3,Series 2,Series 1 Space Grey Perfectly. Fit for: Apple Watch 38mm 40mm Series 5,Series 4,Series 3,Series 2,Series 1.Available in 2 sizes: 38mm/40mm, 42mm/44mm. It protects the four sides, Scratch-proof, anti-collision.(Note: not covered watch screen) Durable materialCover for iWatch with high-quality and durable TPU material, holds the case for apple watch tightly. One Year Warranty. We are happy to send out a replacement band if your band has any quality issues, please kindly let us know.