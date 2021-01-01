From nars

NARS - Soft Velvet Pressed Powder - # Flesh (Light Skin With Neutral Undertones)(8g/0.28oz)

Description

A multi-purpose pressed powder Helps set makeup for a longer wear, evens skin tone amp; absorbs shine Gives an immediate optical smoothing effect that blurs the look of fine lines, wrinkles amp; pores Lightweight powder feels velvety without looking heavy or cakey Photochromic technology keeps skin looking natural in any source of light Infused with Hyaluronic acid to create a non-drying, hydrating amp; comfortable feel all day Features a sponge applicator Leaves complexion flawless-looking with a soft matte finish Available in range of shades for matching

