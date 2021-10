"softball dad some people have to wait their entire lives to meet their favorite player I raised mine" Funny Tee for Softball Dads Wear this at batting cage, the park with your softball buddies "softball dad some people have to wait their entire lives to meet their favorite player I raised mine" Get It For Yourself Or Grab It As A Perfect Funny Tee Or Present For Dad Or Mom, Uncle Or Aunt, Grandpa For Fathers Day, Mothers Day Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem