DICK'S Sporting Goods Softball Headbands - 6 Pack, Multi

Keep your hair in place to minimize distractions on the field by wearing the DICK’S Sporting Goods® Softball Headbands. Each headband comes in a different color and pattern to compliment your practice or game day gear, and feature interior silicon grippers for a secure fit. Softball Headband Pack: Elastic design bands wrap around for a comfortable, lightweight feel Silicon grippers along the interior help secure the headband to minimize on-field distractions Includes a mixture of prints and patterns that display your passion for the game Includes 6 individual headbands