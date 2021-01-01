Maxfli SoftFli Gloss Golf Balls – White

Blend unparalleled feel and performance while playing Maxfli SoftFli Gloss Golf Balls. Maxfli’s softest golf ball delivers feel and feedback on shots from tee to green. The reformulated core maintains faster ball speeds and lower spin for accuracy. Consistent flight characteristics are achieved through a high surface coverage 332 dimple pattern. A soft Ionomer cover formulation with a glossy finish unlocks greater control and visibility. FEATURES: Maxfli’s softest golf ball (35 compression vs. 85 compression of Maxfli Revolution) for feel and feedback Ultra-low compression rating provides exceptionally soft feel and feedback on shots from tee to green Reformulated core construction provides soft feel while maintaining faster ball speed and low spin rate High surface coverage 332 dimple pattern produces consistent flight characteristics for all swing speeds Soft Ionomer blend cover formulation enables excellent greenside spin for greater feel and control Glossy white cover finish enables enhanced visibility through the air and turf 2-piece construction provides an optimal blend of distance and accuracy 12 Pack