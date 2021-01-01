From michael michael kors
MICHAEL Michael Kors Small Soho Embellished Canvas Shoulder Bag
Advertisement
This chic canvas shoulder bag is edged with leather and dotted with goldtone studs. Adjustable shoulder chain Top flap with push-lock closure Exterior back snap pocket Goldtone hardware Two interior open compartments Interior zip compartment Interior slip pocket Interior zip pocket Dust bag included Cotton/polyester Lining: Polyester Trim: Leather Imported SIZE Weight, 1.32 lbs. 8.25"W x 5.5"H x 2.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Michael Michael Kors > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MICHAEL Michael Kors. Color: Natural Black.