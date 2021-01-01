MICHAEL Michael Kors Small Soho Embellished Canvas Shoulder Bag

This chic canvas shoulder bag is edged with leather and dotted with goldtone studs. Adjustable shoulder chain Top flap with push-lock closure Exterior back snap pocket Goldtone hardware Two interior open compartments Interior zip compartment Interior slip pocket Interior zip pocket Dust bag included Cotton/polyester Lining: Polyester Trim: Leather Imported SIZE Weight, 1.32 lbs. 8.25"W x 5.5"H x 2.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND Since launching his eponymous brand in 1981, Michael Kors has been taking the fashion world by storm with his luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. With multiple labels under his name, Kors designs remain glamorous and effortlessand now include jewelry, handbags, shoes and eyewear. Handbags - Contemporary Handbags > Michael Michael Kors > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. MICHAEL Michael Kors. Color: Natural Black.