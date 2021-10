A trendy high waisted bottom with a thick band waistline. The band sits perfectly at your waist, enhancing the smallest part of your waistline. The high cut leg shows off your legs making it appear long and slender. Comes with two style top option, allowing you to choose your favorite style and fit. Choose bandeau style with rose gold "U" broach for a strapless look or banded halter for a more chest support. Available in other colors.