Soia & Kyo Women's Elloise 3 in 1 Coat - Medium - Army

Features of the Soia & Kyo Women's Elloise 3 in 1 Coat Mid-length High-low hemline Dropped shoulder Drawstrings at waist and hem 3 in 1: outer layer only as a parka, inner layer only as a lightweight jacket, inner layer attached to outer layer as a winter coat Removable Thermolite fiber fill inner jacket with rib knit cuffs and thumbholes Removable faux coyote fur 1-way YKK silver metal zipper Water-resistant and water-repellent Fabric Details: Shell (Woven): 60% Cotton / 32% Polyester / 8% Nylon Lining: 100% Nylon Filling: 100% Polyester