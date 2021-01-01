Sojourner Down Jacket - 18 - Also in: 6P, 4, 6, 10P, 8, 16, 16P, 2, 10, 14, 8P, 20, 12P, 14P, 12, 4P

True to size Down jacket Regular fit YKK® Metaluxe® zipper(s) 2-way, front zipper Removable hood 2-way adjustable hood Removable faux fur Fleece lined collar Double-entry hand pockets Zipper handwarmer pockets Stretch inner cuffs Interior windguard Fleece chin warmer Shaped hem Insulation: 600 Fill Power Duck Down; Thermore® Classic FE Insulation 40gm Quilted Panels Split hem with snap closure Interior electronics pocket(s) Cord routing guide Interior goggle pocket Detachable, scratch-free goggle cloth Adjustable waist Accessory ring Key keeper HydroBlock® Sport Twill weave Lining: 100% polyester Insulation: 600 Fill Power Duck Down with Thermore® Classic FE 115gm Collar, 40gm Shell Quilting