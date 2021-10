Vintage Solana SOL Proof Of History Solana SOL Crypto Tee get this vintage Solana "Proof Of History" to support Solana SOL coin. Wear this Solana clothing when you hang out with friends to show them that you are a proud owner of Solana Crypto Coin Solana is one of the fastest block chains in the world and its ecosystem is growing significantly everyday. Hold Solana to the moon to become a crypto millionaire. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem