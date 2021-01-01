Bring colorful vibes to the sand with the loungewear lines of the Billabong Sol Searcher High Point Tri Top! Swim top featured in a bright solid hue and an activewear shape for lightweight support. Deep V-neckline. Removable soft padding. Adjustable shoulder straps with center back strap and secure S-hook closure. Bikini bottom not included. 87% polyamide, 13% elastane. Hand wash, hang dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 10 in Chest Measurement: 23 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.