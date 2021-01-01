Brunello Cucinelli - Sol Sphere Diffuser And Refill Set - White

Ask any expert interior designer for advice, and they'll tell you to invest in home accessories that look nice and serve a purpose - like Brunello Cucinelli's set. It comes with a diffusing vessel and refill fragrance, each one designed and crafted in the brand's Italian workshop using only the finest materials. The presentation box makes it perfect for gifting. - The 'Sphere' diffuser is molded from ivory plastic, stamped with the label's logo and set on a sleek gray KRION™ base - Housed in a glass spray bottle, the alcohol-free 'Sol' refill fragrance creates the essence of a sunny afternoon - it opens with refreshing top notes followed by a heart of herbs and patchouli and grounded by a cedar, sandalwood and moss base