Theory Sol Surf Terry Shorts

These drawstring shorts are crafted of soft cotton terry. Drawstring waist Pull-on style 100% cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Relaxed fit Rise, about 13" Inseam, about 8" Leg opening, about 24" ABOUT THE BRAND For two decades, Theory has nailed the art of polished dressing through its well-tailored pieces. Innovative fabrications and an elevated, minimalist aesthetic make the brand's separates a wardrobe main story season after season. Mens Modern Coll & Outer - Theory > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Basalt. Size: XL.