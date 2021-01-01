Solar Charger 25000mAh Solar Power Bank with Dual 21A USB Output Portable External Battery Charger for Smart Phone Tablet and More

25000mAh High Capacity: With Lithium polymer battery, it can charge iPhone 8 about 10+ times, S6 about 6.3+ times and iPad mini 4 about 3.3+ times, ideal for 10 days of travel. 4 Solar Panels: The solar charger can absorb more solar energy, with 5W solar power and 1A current, its charging speed under the sun is as same as the iPhone adapter. (Support wall charger). Dual 2.1A USB: The solar phone charger can charge two devices simultaneously. A 2000mAh phone can be fully charged in 1-1.3 hours and a tablets is about 2 to 3 hours. Waterproof and Practical: It has a waterproof cover, built-in bright LED light with 3 modes (Steady-SOS-Strobe), perfect for camping, hiking and more outdoor activities. What You Get: 1 25000mAh solar charger, 1 micro-USB cable and 1 user manual. Make sure your smart devices keep powered all the time!