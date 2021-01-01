Solar Charger 25000mAh Waterproof Solar Power Bank with 5 Output Ports Dual InputUSB C MICRO Dual Flashlight Compass for iPhone iPad Android Cell.

Clearancewill not replenish again25000mAh Huge Capacity: With solar charging function, you don't need to worry about running out of power. Built-in high quality 25000mAh lithium polymer battery pack. It adds 8 times for iPhone 8, 5+ times for large capacity cell pohone like iphone X and galaxy s8, and 3+ for iPad mini 5 Output Ports & Dual 2A Inputs: 5 Output Ports, build-in smart IC chip for 4 USB 2.4A ports and 3.5A USB-C port to charge 5 devices Simultaneously. Micro and Type C dual input, save recharging time up to 20%-30% compared to 1A input of other power bank. Compass and 2 Bright LED: Featured with compass and 2 bright LED flashlight. Awesome for outside activities such as camping, hiking and other emergency use. 2 led lights can be used as flashlight with Steady-SOS-Strobe mode. Made of durable and reliable ABS+PC+Silicone material, protects it from rain, dirt and shock / drops The Solar Powered Charger: Equipped with comp