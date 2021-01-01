Solar Charger 26800mAh, Solar Power Bank with 4 Outputs & 2 LED Flashlights Qi Wireless Backup Battery Portable Solar Panel Charger for Camping and.

Wireless Charging: 2020 new upgraded Qi solar charger is compatible with iPhone SE/11Pro/11/X/8/8Plus/Samsung Galaxy S20/S10 and all qi-enabled devices, providing the most convenient charging way with no cables attached. 26800mAh High Capacity: The built-in 26800mAh li-polymer battery stores tons of power, which is almost 3 times that of ordinary power bank. It can charge iPhone 11 for 8 times, Galaxy S10 for 6 times, and iPad Mini 3 times. 4 Outouts & Fast Charging: It can charge 4 devices simultaneously due to its wireless function and three USB fast charging ports that can charge a phone to 50% in 30 minutes. The built-in IC chip will automatically adjust and provide the best current to protect your device. Solar & USB Dual Recharging: It can be fully recharged in 7-8 hours via an USB-C charger, also can be recharged by solar power in an outdoor emergency. Please fully recharge it by wall charger before travelling. Outdoor Must-have: The product shell is