Solar Charger 30000mAh Portable Solar Battery Charger External Battery Pack Phone Charger Power Bank for Cellphones Tablet with Flashlight and a 3.

Two charging options: (MAIN CHARGE) you can use the included micro USB cable and plug it in to your wall plug or (EMERGENCY) you can put the charger in direct sunlight to charge High Capacity: built-in 30000mAh battery, this charger is a great choice for camping trips or other outdoor activities where outlets are scarce Dual USB output charging ports and Charge Fast: allow you to charge 2 digital devices simultaneously, also, it charges your phone very fast with the 2.1 usb port Two extra cool features: a flashlight and a hook, on the back there is a flashlight (Great to have in a pinch!), with a power button on the side (double click the power button to turn the led light on, then double click again to turn the light off). With an included hook, you can hang the charger from a backpack Due to sunlight intensity and solar panel conversion rate, it may take a LONG TIME to fully charge the power bank. We suggest you fully recharge it VIA OUTLET