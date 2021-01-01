Solar Charger for Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and Ring Video Doorbell 4

Convenient power to help charge and extend the battery life of your Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus or Ring Video Doorbell 4. Requires several hours of direct sunlight every day. Ability to recharge varies based on device settings, motion notifications and sun exposure in the area of placement - not ideal for porches. Secure mounting bracket with built-in solar panels. Weather-resistant design and easy installation. Only works with Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, Ring Video Doorbell 4. (doorbell sold separately).