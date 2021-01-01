Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet with gold-tone accents. Fixed gold-tone bezel. Blue dial with luminous gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Solar quartz movement. Scratch resistant Hardlex crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Case diameter: 26 mm. Case thickness: 8 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 14 mm. Deployment clasp with push button release. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Casual watch style. Seiko Solar Blue Dial Two-tone Ladies Watch SUT110.