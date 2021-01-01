Tweezerman Sole Mates Foot File & Smoother Two clean and compact professional beauty tools in one, each side offers Tweezermans expertise to keep feet pretty between pedicures. The sleek, high-quality magnetic design effortlessly stores the tools together making it ideal for home and travel. The no-mess compartment catches shavings and empties easily. A stainless steel micro-file effortlessly and efficiently removes dead skin & reduces calluses while the equally high quality nickel finishing file buffs skin to touchably soft smoothness! Stainless steel micro-file effortlessly removes dead skin Finishing file buffs skin to touchably soft smoothness No-mess compartment catches shavings and empties easily