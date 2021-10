What It Is: A silky, comfortable, buildable bronzer that features a luxurious mix of plant-derived butters to nourish and soften skin while giving a luminous lit-from-within glow. What It Does: Luminous. Nourishing. Buildable. A blend with Cocoa Seed Butter, Mango Seed Butter and Cupuacu Butter helps provide skin with a nourishing and comforting layer. With specialized pigments, the luxe formula adheres with excellent, second-skin like radiance. Free Of. - Sulfates - Phthalates - Parabens - Mine