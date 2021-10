What it is: A citrus floral musk that mimics the serene shimmer of sun on snow. Fragrance story: The bright opening of bergamot and carrot seed mirrors the winter light and the cool reflection of the sun transforming everything in sight to a blanket of glacial white. Its floral heart looks to the iridescent sky, blooming with pale petal shades of ivory and rose. The fresh green petals of jasmine grandiflorum, addictive orange flower and the