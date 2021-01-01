Soleil Twist Wire-free One-Piece

Pour Moi delivers stylish, sophisticated, great-fitting quality lingerie and swimwear (A-J cup) straight from England., Style Number: 182281-TURQ Flirty & colorful plunge one-piece is sure to turn heads, Foam-lined wire-free cups provide great shape and lift, Side boning for added structure and support, Get the perfect fit with back adjustable stretch straps, Simple snap back closure with keyhole detail, Stretch microfiber with double-layer front panel AllDD+Bras,AllFullBusted,AllFullBustedAndHasHigherThanDD,AllSmallBusted,Average Figure,DDplus,Full Figure,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Soleil,Soft Cup,Contour,Plunge front,Lined,Seamless,Adjustable back straps,Boning,Swimwear