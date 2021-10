TOVE Solene Dress in Cobalt, Size FR 38: A dress that evokes the kind of summer evening you’ve been waiting for all year, Solene is vibrant and rich in hue, with a plunging V-neck, ankle-grazing hem, and ultrathin straps. And there are so many more details to love on this beauty—like the low basque waist falling into the soft, drapey skirt and that breathable organic cotton. Looks perfect with heels and sneakers alike (we prefer the Kams ).100% organic cotton.