Magicsuit Solid Alex Tankini

Step squarely into the sunny spotlight with this star-worthy swimwear! Tankini boasts a versatile solid hue. Xtra Life Lycra fibers retain their shape, dry quickly, and resist fading. Deep V-neckline. Shelf bra and lightly padded cups provide support and shape. Tiered ruffle front disguises imperfections. Adjustable shoulder straps. Pointed front hem. Bikini bottom not included. 95% polyester, 5% spandex. Hand wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.