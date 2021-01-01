The Magicsuit Solid Celine Swimdress One-Piece with a sultry, plunging V-neckline and adjustable over the shoulder straps for desired fit will make you feel like a tropical goddess. Draped overlay with adjustable side knot tie. Full rear coverage. Materials: 68% nylon, 32% spandex; Lining: 83% nylon, 17% spandex Hand wash cold, line dry. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.