Solid Blue Dark Aegean Teal Navy Aqua Sky by Nature Magick Tote Bag

Solid aegean blue teal cyan and green color in a minimal and simple style. Beautiful tones for easy mix and matching. Monochromatic or complementary one color design. Easy to mix and match solid colors. Minimal and plain watercolor with clean bright and vibrant colors for every use. Find pretty and bold simple color with easily matching primary color hues with great tone and tint. Warm or cold colors that inspire. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.