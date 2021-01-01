Catch some waves or relax poolside in this Magicsuit Solid Drew One-Piece. One-piece swimsuit features a bold solid colorway with a twist-front detail that creates an hourglass shape. Magitex fabric provides allover slimming control. By Magicsuit: Appear Sleeker, Slimmer in Seconds. Durable stretch microfiber fabric retains its shape and resists fading for extended wear. Seductive V-neckline. Lightly padded removable cups provide shape and support. Halter neck strap connects to a strappy design in the back. Full rear coverage. 68% nylon, 32% spandex. Hand wash cold in clear water, line dry in the shade. Imported. Measurements: One Piece Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size 8. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.