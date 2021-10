You can never go wrong with a simple gold chain, this one is sure to be your new favorite. It has a sophisticated glitter rope design that will pair nicely with the rest of your collection–wear it as a single chain for a simple and delicate look or style with your favorite pendants. Twisted ropes of 1.8-1.85 mm 14K gold form this chic rope chain, that will fit your style to a "T". Piece measures 24 inches in length and is finished with a lobster clasp.