Solid Silk Eye Mask Natural - Casaluna

Indulge in deeper rest or a relaxing at-home spa experience when you slip on the Solid Silk Eye Mask from Casaluna™. This silk mask is designed to block out light and distractions, helping you to unwind with ease. The 100percent silk material is luxuriously soft against skin and covers the band of the mask, preventing tugging on hair for gentle wear. Wear it to help darken your surroundings when taking an afternoon nap or heading to bed for the night, or put it on as you relax with an at-home facial mask. This is your invitation to create a space that’s just for you. Make room to relax with Casaluna, where calm and comfort are naturally at home. We’re committed to making products better for you, and the world. This product is STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certified, meaning that everything from the dyes and fabrics to accessories like buttons and zippers are tested and verified as free from harmful levels of more than 300 substances.